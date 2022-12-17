Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silvergate Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

SI stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

