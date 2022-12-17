Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sims from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sims Stock Down 6.1 %

Sims stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Sims has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Sims Increases Dividend

About Sims

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

