SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0445

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $50.64 million and $2.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015110 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020089 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00229437 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04448931 USD and is down -15.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,753,386.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

