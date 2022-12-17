SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.