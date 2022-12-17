SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 3,951 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

