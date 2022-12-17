SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

