SNS Financial Group LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $217.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

