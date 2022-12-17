Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.66

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.66 ($23.85) and traded as high as €23.11 ($24.33). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €22.72 ($23.91), with a volume of 2,724,829 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLE shares. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.64.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.