Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.66

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.66 ($23.85) and traded as high as €23.11 ($24.33). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €22.72 ($23.91), with a volume of 2,724,829 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLE shares. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.64.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

