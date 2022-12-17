Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

