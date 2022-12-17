Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.7% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 77,573 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

