South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is Havens Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Havens Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries accounts for 4.5% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 456.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.23. 6,976,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

