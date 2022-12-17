SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.19 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

