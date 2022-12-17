SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Bought by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.