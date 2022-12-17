SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

