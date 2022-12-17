SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

