Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, December 21st

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Wednesday, December 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 21st.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

