Square Token Price Down 47.9% Over Last 7 Days (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Square Token has a total market cap of $43.44 million and $5.10 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $21.00 or 0.00125773 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.48 or 0.05130780 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00485622 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,808.73 or 0.28773320 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.54901112 USD and is down -34.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,618,883.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

