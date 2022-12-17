Stargate Finance Trading Down 14.9% This Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $46.27 million and $4.90 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

