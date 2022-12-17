Steem Price Down 14% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $64.87 million and $3.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,701.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00383711 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023745 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00847569 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00096207 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00614616 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00274085 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,246,586 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
