Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for December 17th (AAU, ADXS, AKBA, AMPE, AVGR, AZRE, CETX, CLR, CYD, EML)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, December 17th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

