Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for December 17th (AAU, ADXS, AKBA, AMPE, AVGR, AZRE, CETX, CLR, CYD, EML)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, December 17th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

