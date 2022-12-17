StockNews.com Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.45.

BRFS stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of BRF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,262,200 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

