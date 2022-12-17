StockNews.com Downgrades Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Steel Partners stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter worth about $388,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.