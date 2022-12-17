StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 4.1 %

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

