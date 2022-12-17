StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

