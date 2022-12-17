Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,451 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 69,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,035,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

