Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $264.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.05.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.65.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

