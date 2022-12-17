Stratis Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $60.52 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,181.75 or 0.07063269 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032219 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071177 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052117 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008313 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022046 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,127,485 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
