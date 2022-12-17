Strid Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.