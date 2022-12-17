Strid Group LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strid Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,008,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,622,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 167,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.83 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.