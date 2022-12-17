Strid Group LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strid Group LLC decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,228. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $116.00 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

