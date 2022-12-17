Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average of $215.65.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,117,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 19,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.