Substratum (SUB) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.64

Substratum (SUB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $277,943.02 and approximately $19.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00015075 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00228783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072567 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

