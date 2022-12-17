Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.03.

