Successful Portfolios LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

