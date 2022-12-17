Successful Portfolios LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $33.52.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

