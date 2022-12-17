Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

