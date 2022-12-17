Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 97 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

NYSE:MTB opened at $140.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

