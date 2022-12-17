Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $149,553.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $147,900.72.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after buying an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 180,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.