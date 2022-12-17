SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $222.49 million and approximately $55.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

