SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Affimed stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 147.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

