Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Synthomer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SYHMY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

