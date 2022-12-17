Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $71.26 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $71.26 million and $3.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,683.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00613928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00274657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 749,680,510 coins and its circulating supply is 694,946,900 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

