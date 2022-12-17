Tangible (TNGBL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Tangible token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

