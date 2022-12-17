TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,566 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.