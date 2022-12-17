TAP Consulting LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $226.10 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.41 and a 200 day moving average of $277.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

