TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

