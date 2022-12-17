TAP Consulting LLC Has $968,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

