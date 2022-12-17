TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $706,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $87.03 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

