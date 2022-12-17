TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $242.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.50. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

