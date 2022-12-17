TAP Consulting LLC Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

HST opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

